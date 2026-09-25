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Home / Haryana / Sirsa MP says Congress will take up public concerns from villages to booths

Sirsa MP says Congress will take up public concerns from villages to booths

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:10 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Kumari Selja addresses party workers at Bhattu, Fatehabad.
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Sirsa MP and Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Wednesday alleged that farmers, workers, youth and ordinary families were facing hardships due to the BJP government’s policies. Addressing the Bhattu Block Congress conference of Fatehabad district, she said Congress workers would raise public-interest issues concerning Nathusari Chopta and other areas and take the fight to protect the Constitution, democracy and voting rights to every village and household.

Selja alleged that the BJP-RSS ideology was dividing people along religious and caste lines and said during election-time, focus on such issues was aimed at diverting attention from unemployment, inflation, education, agriculture and industry.

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Referring to a news report, she raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission, claiming that two of the three Election Commissioners had recorded written objections at least 14 times in the past 10 months. She also referred to objections over changes in Form 6 and sought transparency in electoral decisions.

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Selja said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly demanded accountability in electoral rolls and the election process, and called for an impartial probe into the issues highlighted in the report.

She also alleged pressure on major media organisations and claimed the threat of Enforcement Directorate action was being used to silence them.

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Targeting the BJP government’s record, Selja alleged unemployment, paper leaks, drug abuse, teacher shortages and school closures were affecting people. She also claimed that the farmers faced delays in getting fertilisers, while MGNREGA and industries were being weakened.

Several Congress leaders and workers, including MLAs Chandramohan Bishnoi from Panchkula and Balwan Singh Daulatpuria from Fatehabad, were present at the conference.

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