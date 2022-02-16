Sirsa police arrest one in murder case

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, February 15

The Sirsa police’s SIT team has claimed to have solved the murder case of Ankur Prajapati, a resident of Ward No 3 of Mandi Kalanwali with the arrest of one of the accused identified as Shankar alias Dholu, a resident of Mehna in Punjab.

The accused along with five other persons had committed robbery in a house in Mandi Kalanwali and shot dead house owner Ankur Prajapati on January 18, 2021. Prajapati had succumbed to the bullet injury four days later during treatment at a hospital. The SP, Dr Arpit Jain, said today that a SIT was formed to detect the crime and it succeeded in tracing one of the accused today. During interrogation, the accused had named two other accomplices as Rajkumar of Rajasthan and Vinod of Rewari district. The police have also got information about other accomplices, he said adding that all the accused will be behind bars soon. —