Sirsa police arrest six cricket bookies in Rs 33-cr fraud case

Sirsa, June 24

The Sirsa police have arrested six cricket bookies from Fatehabad and Sirsa who were allegedly involved in a Rs 33-crore fraud and embezzlement case. The accused, linked to a company named S.F. Food Pro Tech Limited located on the Dabwali road, were taken into custody and presented in court, securing a five-day police remand for further investigation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul from Rania Gate, Sirsa; Sanjay from Aggarwal Colony, Fatehabad; Dinesh from Shiv Chowk, Sirsa; Shubham from Begu Road, Sirsa; Ajay from Nohariya Bazaar, Sirsa; and Harpal from Gol Diggi, Sirsa.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said that these accused were involved in transferring the embezzled money into their accounts for cricket betting. This information was provided by the company’s accountant, Saket Kumar, who was arrested earlier and is currently lodged in the Sirsa jail. Kumar had been working in the company for about 15 years and took advantage of the trust placed in him by the company’s owner, Sanjeev Gupta, and other family members.

The investigation uncovered that the accused provided Saket Kumar betting IDs, specifically the Fairweight-7 ID, used for cricket betting. These revelations came after a complaint filed by Sanjeev Gupta on June 1, 2024.

