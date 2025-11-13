DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa police seize 46.8 kg poppy husk, arrest one

Sirsa police seize 46.8 kg poppy husk, arrest one

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Sirsa police have seized 46.8 kg of poppy husk and arrested one person during a raid under Operation Trackdown on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said a police team from Nathusari Chopta police station’s Kagdana chowki was conducting a checkpoint near Gusaiana village on the Gogamedi Road. During the inspection of vehicles, officers intercepted a car coming from Rajasthan’s Gogamedi side.

Advertisement

On seeing the police, the driver panicked and tried to turn back, but the narrow road caused the car to stall. The police immediately caught the suspect and questioned him. The man could not give a satisfactory answer.

Advertisement

Officers searched the vehicle and found three plastic bags in the car’s trunk. In the presence of a gazetted officer, the bags were opened and found to contain 46.8 kg of poppy husk worth several lakh rupees.

Advertisement

The arrested man has been identified as Baljeet Singh alias Bhati, a resident of Gusaiana village in Sirsa district. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Nathusari Chopta police station.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had brought the poppy husk from the Jodhpur region in Rajasthan to supply it in Rania and nearby areas. The police will seek his remand to question him further and identify others involved in the smuggling network.

Advertisement

The SP stressed that drug dealers belong in jail and encouraged people to report drug-related activities via WhatsApp or call on 8814056100 or 8814011620.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts