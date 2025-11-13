Sirsa police seize 46.8 kg poppy husk, arrest one

The Sirsa police have seized 46.8 kg of poppy husk and arrested one person during a raid under Operation Trackdown on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said a police team from Nathusari Chopta police station’s Kagdana chowki was conducting a checkpoint near Gusaiana village on the Gogamedi Road. During the inspection of vehicles, officers intercepted a car coming from Rajasthan’s Gogamedi side.

On seeing the police, the driver panicked and tried to turn back, but the narrow road caused the car to stall. The police immediately caught the suspect and questioned him. The man could not give a satisfactory answer.

Officers searched the vehicle and found three plastic bags in the car’s trunk. In the presence of a gazetted officer, the bags were opened and found to contain 46.8 kg of poppy husk worth several lakh rupees.

The arrested man has been identified as Baljeet Singh alias Bhati, a resident of Gusaiana village in Sirsa district. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Nathusari Chopta police station.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had brought the poppy husk from the Jodhpur region in Rajasthan to supply it in Rania and nearby areas. The police will seek his remand to question him further and identify others involved in the smuggling network.

The SP stressed that drug dealers belong in jail and encouraged people to report drug-related activities via WhatsApp or call on 8814056100 or 8814011620.