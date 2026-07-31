Sirsa police seize drugs worth Rs 21 crore, arrest 754 drug peddlers in nine months

The Sirsa police have seized narcotics worth nearly Rs 21 crore and arrested 754 alleged drug peddlers in the nine months since SP Deepak Saharan took charge on October 24, 2025, as part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime.

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According to the SP, the police registered 397 cases under the NDPS Act during the period. The seizures included 5.426 kg of heroin, 112.839 kg of opium, 883 kg of poppy husk and 48.808 kg of cannabis.

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The drive also targeted illegal liquor trade, with 159 cases registered and 167 accused arrested. The police recovered 9,442 bottles of country liquor, 425 bottles of illicit liquor, 502 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 911 litres of lahan.

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Action against illegal arms led to the registration of 38 cases and the arrest of 50 accused. The police seized 40 country-made pistols, 155 live cartridges and two magazines.

Under the Gambling Act, 169 people were arrested in 74 cases, with cash worth Rs 85.5 lakh recovered.

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Saharan said the police also busted four criminal gangs, arrested 14 gang members, 12 proclaimed offenders carrying rewards and 182 absconders. He reiterated that the campaign against drug trafficking would continue until the menace is eradicated from the district.

The SP urged residents to share information about drug peddlers and other criminal activities, assuring complete confidentiality, and appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and focus on education and sports.