Sirsa Police seize liquor worth Rs 13 lakh in special campaign against smuggling

Sirsa, March 31

As part of a special campaign against illegal liquor smugglers during the Lok Sabha elections, two separate teams of the district’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of Sirsa police conducted raids and seized a stash of 264 crates of English liquor worth around Rs 13 lakh during a checkpoint in the villages of Bajekan and Ghaggar bridge in the Khairakan area.

Providing detailed information on the matter, CIA Sirsa’s SP Vikrant Bhushan mentioned that the identified suspects as Thana Singh and Lakhwinder Singh’s sons Pappu Ram from Manshiya Basti, Punjab.

He said the CIA Sirsa police team was present during the checkpoint at Bajekan Road in the Sirsa area. During this time, a Bolero pickup truck approached the police party from the direction of Dabwali. Based on suspicion, the police party stopped the said pickup truck and conducted a search, resulting in the seizure of 106 crates of English liquor from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, in another incident, during a checkpoint conducted by the CIA police team under the leadership of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar at Ghaggar bridge near village Khairakan area of Sirsa district, a Bolero pickup truck coming from Dabwali was seen. When told to stop, the driver suddenly panicked upon seeing the police party in front and attempted to turn his vehicle back to flee.

The police party, suspecting foul play, apprehended the occupant of the vehicle and conducted a search, resulting in the seizure of 158 crates of English liquor from his possession.

The CIA in-charge stated that the drivers were asked to present the license and permit for the liquor, but both failed to produce any documents or satisfactory answers. Cases have been registered against both apprehended individuals under the Excise Act at the Sirsa Sadar Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated. He further mentioned that the apprehended individuals will be presented in court for further proceedings.

