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Home / Haryana / Sirsa police step up security ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Sirsa police step up security ahead of Raksha Bandhan

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:21 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police arrested an accused within 36 hours of an alleged knifepoint robbery and molestation of a young woman in Sector 7. File photo
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With markets expected to see heavy crowds during Raksha Bandhan, the Sirsa Police have prepared a special security and traffic plan for the festival.

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Two-wheelers will not be allowed in crowded markets, while additional police personnel will be deployed at major markets, chowks and commercial areas. Women police officers in plain clothes and special patrol teams will also be deployed to ensure the safety of women.

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The police will keep a close watch on troublemakers and anti-social elements and work to keep traffic moving smoothly. District police chief Deepak Saharan has directed all station and police post in-charges to strengthen security in their respective areas. The police teams will conduct regular patrols in crowded locations.

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If traffic pressure increases, the police may change routes or introduce diversions to manage the

situation.

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Traffic police will be deployed at major markets and chowks, with parking areas also under watch. The police have asked people to use designated parking spaces. Action will be taken against vehicles parked illegally on roadsides and those blocking the traffic. The police have also appealed to the people to avoid taking vehicles into markets unless necessary.

Extra security arrangements have been made at the bus stand, railway station and other sensitive locations as the number of passengers is expected to rise during the festival. The police teams will monitor suspicious people and activities and conduct regular checks.

SP Deepak Saharan appealed to residents to celebrate Raksha Bandhan peacefully and maintain harmony. He also urged people to follow traffic rules and immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity.

He said there would be no compromise on security arrangements during

the festival.

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