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Home / Haryana / Sirsa potters shine bright this Diwali, get orders for 2 cr earthen diyas

Sirsa potters shine bright this Diwali, get orders for 2 cr earthen diyas

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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An artisan makes traditional earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Sirsa.
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Despite the growing popularity of decorative LED lights and electric lamps, traditional earthen diyas continue to light up Diwali celebrations. Potters in Sirsa are witnessing a surge in demand, with their handmade diyas reaching markets across Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

As many as 80 potter families in Sirsa have been engaged in the business for nearly 30 years. While they received orders for around 1.5 crore diyas last year, the figure has increased to nearly 2 crore this Diwali. More than 95 lakh diyas have already been delivered to different cities, with several families unable to accept fresh orders due to heavy demand.

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Family members are working 10 to 14 hours daily to meet deadlines. Along with traditional designs, colourful and decorative diyas are also gaining popularity.

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Potters Manish Prajapat and Sandeep said Diwali was the biggest business opportunity for their families. Preparations began months in advance, involving cleaning and kneading clay, shaping diyas on the potter’s wheel, drying them in sunlight and baking them in furnaces. They said pottery was not just a business but a family tradition passed down through generations. While older family members handle traditional techniques, youngsters experiment with new designs to meet changing market preferences.

Manish said the cost of raw materials had increased this year. A trailer of clay, sourced from the Ghaggar area and Arniawali village, now costs Rs 4,000 against Rs 3,500 last year. Similarly, sawdust prices have risen from Rs 500 to Rs 700 per quintal. Higher transportation, labour and fuel costs have also increased production expenses. Despite these challenges, potter families are working hard to fulfil Diwali orders and keep the traditional art alive.

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