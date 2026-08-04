Sirsa: Power employees mobilise support for August 11 strike

Electricity employees, officers and engineers gathered at the Sirsa power board office on Monday to mobilise support for a three-day statewide strike scheduled from August 11 to 13. The protest was organised on the call of the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Action Committee.

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The demonstration was led by representatives of various employee unions, including the HSEB Workers Union and the All Haryana Power Corporations. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and power utilities, alleging that their long-pending demands had been ignored. Union leaders said power corporations were facing a severe staff shortage, resulting in increased workload on employees and affecting consumer services. They demanded immediate recruitment to vacant posts and the implementation of a risk allowance for field staff working in hazardous conditions.

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The employees also sought the withdrawal of the online transfer policy and the proposed Agri DISCOM plan, calling both measures “anti-employee”. They said the power workers performed round-the-clock duties in difficult conditions and their concerns should be addressed on priority.

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The also demanded job security for the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam employees and implementation of the principle of equal pay for equal work.