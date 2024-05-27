Sirsa records 48.4°C, highest of season in Haryana so far

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 26

As the entire state continues to reel under severe heatwave, Sirsa district recorded the highest 48.4°C temperature of the day today.

As the weather conditions worsened in the region, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for most regions in the state till May 28. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mewat Palwal, Faridabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri. There is an ‘orange alert’ in the rest of the districts in the state. The IMD has predicted that the heatwave will continue for a couple of days after May 28 as well, with the Met office also issuing an ‘orange alert’ for May 29 and 30.

The IMD stated that there was likelihood that people would develop heat illness and heat stroke in the areas where ‘red alert’ had been issued by the office. It added that extreme care was needed for vulnerable people in these areas.

Along with severe heatwave, the nights would also to remain warm in these districts. The demand for electricity supply, too, had increased suddenly in these areas.

The IMD said the maximum temperature during the day today was marked above normal by 5.1 °C in Haryana. There has been a rise of 1.6 °C temperature as compared to Saturday in the state.

