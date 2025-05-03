DT
Home / Haryana / Sirsa reels under storm; no power, damaged crops

Sirsa reels under storm; no power, damaged crops

No relief has been announced from administration yet for the crops
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:55 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Wheat bags soaked in water after rainfall in Sirsa.
A severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall lashed Sirsa on Thursday night, causing widespread disruption across the district. Strong winds brought down power poles and transformers, resulting in massive power outages throughout Sirsa city and nearby villages. Many areas remain without electricity, leaving residents and businesses grappling with the aftermath.

Flooding was reported across several parts of the city. Key roads such as Barnala Road, Hisar Road and the main market areas were submerged, severely affecting traffic. Vehicle drivers struggled to navigate the inundated roads, while business owners worried about prolonged stagnation of water.

The Electricity Department had issued a weather alert Thursday night, warning of potential disruptions. While field teams were deployed to restore power, restoration work is still ongoing. The waterlogging has further hampered access to markets like Janta Bhawan Road, Rania Road and Anaj Mandi. Shopkeepers voiced concern that if the water was not cleared quickly, their operations would grind to a halt. “If the water isn’t drained quickly, the work will be completely stopped,” said a local trader.

Road conditions worsened further due to the rain, especially where they had already been dug up for laying sewer or drainage pipelines. Continuous power cuts have drained inverter batteries in many homes. Residents have been calling the electricity helpline repeatedly, but with linemen, JEs and SDOs engaged in field repairs, calls have largely gone unanswered.

The storm also caused significant crop damage. In Sirsa, Dabwali, and Kalanwali Mandis, wheat and mustard sacks stored in the open were soaked in rainwater. Yet, the district administration has not initiated any relief measures so far.

