Sirsa residents protest poor sanitation, don’t want waste dumped in their area

Sirsa, April 17

To protest poor sanitation in their area, residents staged a dharna near a garbage dump at JJ Colony in Sirsa today.

They said the Municipal Corporation had been dumping garbage near the entry gate of JJ Colony on the Civil Hospital road for a long time. They said they were forced to live amid piles of waste.

The protesters alleged that despite making several complaints to the authorities in this regard, no action had been taken. They demanded that the issue be resolved at the earliest. The protesters alleged that the Municipal Council made several claims about maintaining cleanliness, but there was no proper waste management system in place. They said the council had turned the land along the Civil Hospital road into the city’s waste dumping site. Due to the accumulation of heaps of garbage there, residents said they were facing several problems. There area is engulfed by an overbearing smell and is an eyesore for anybody who is passing by.

Residents Sanju, Arjun and others said that for almost a year, the municipality had been dumping the garbage from the entire city near the main road of the colony. By afternoon, the garbage is not lifted. Animals forage for food in the area, sometimes making it difficult for the commuters to pass.

A resident, Sanju, said that when they approached the SDM regarding the issue, they were redirected to the EO. When they visited the EO, they were sent to the sanitary inspector, who, after assuring them of a solution, sent them back. However, there is no change in the situation.

Resident Manoj said the area, which attracted flies and mosquitoes, had become a breeding ground for diseases. Conditions worsen during rainy days. Residents mentioned that due to the insanitary conditions, children were falling sick. They expressed dismay that no one was paying heed to their complaints. The residents demanded that the dumping of waste in their area should be stopped immediately.

Jaiveer, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the MC, stated that there was no other place for the municipality to dump garbage. However, considering the difficulties faced by the residents of JJ Colony, the construction of a boundary wall for the garbage was being considered, he said. “Once the boundary wall is constructed, the garbage will no longer remain in the open,” he said.

