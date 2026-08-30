Sirsa residents seek fix to reduced supply, poor quality of water

Reduced drinking water supply and water quality concerns have emerged as a double whammy for residents of Sectors 19 and 20 in Sirsa. Residents of the sectors, developed by the HSVP, have reported instances of mud, dirt and even insects being found in the water, and alleged that the issue has not been resolved even after multiple complaints.

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“We received water twice a day for a total period of three hours. This was first reduced to two hours once a day and has now dropped to about one hour, with some homes receiving water at low pressure,” said residents.

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Locals have also raised questions over water storage at the Sector 19 waterworks. They said the canal had been running for around 12 days, but the waterworks tanks still did not have adequate storage. A tubewell is being used to supplement the supply, while another is reportedly being installed.

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Concerns have also been raised over the chlorination system. Residents alleged that automatic sensors used for water treatment and monitoring were not functioning properly, resulting in chlorine levels that were sometimes too low or high.

The Sector-19 RWA has sought intervention of the CM and Sirsa MP Selja Kumari. Association chief Ram Singh Beniwal said residents had inspected the waterworks themselves and found inadequate water storage.

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The association has demanded that faulty sensors be repaired, adequate canal water be stored in the tanks and clean water be supplied twice daily. It has also sought testing of water samples at an authorised laboratory and publication of all test reports.

The Sector-20 RWA had earlier written to the HSVP Estate Officer on August 5, raising issues including water supply, sewer cleaning, CCTV cameras, convex mirrors at sharp turns, cleaning of vacant plots and tree trimming.

HSVP SDO Ramesh Kumar said the department had received information about the water problem. “The reason for the poor-quality water supply will be investigated,” he said, adding that instructions had been issued to the Junior Engineer. Kumar also appealed to residents to use water only for essential needs due to reduced availability.