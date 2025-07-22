DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Sirsa residents urge railway Ministry to improve facilities at local station

Sirsa residents urge railway Ministry to improve facilities at local station

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 12:18 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents submit a memorandum to the former Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, requesting better railway facilities in Sirsa.
Advertisement

Sirsa residents under the banner of Social group Sair Sabha Suryoday Sanstha have submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Railways, requesting key improvements at the Sirsa railway station. The letter was handed over to former Odisha Governor and senior BJP leader Prof Ganeshi Lal, who assured the delegation that he would forward the demands to the Railway Minister and support the cause.

Advertisement

The group pointed out that Sirsa, despite being an important district in Haryana with political, social, educational, and economic significance, still lacked basic railway infrastructure. They said while the number of passengers was growing, facilities had not been upgraded accordingly and many long-standing demands remained ignored.

One of their main demands is to extend the Prayagraj-Delhi Express to Sirsa, so that the passengers can get a direct rail connection between Sirsa and Prayagraj. They also requested the installation of a washing line at the station, which would help improve the cleanliness of the trains parked at the station.

Advertisement

The group also highlighted the need for better infrastructure at the platforms. They said Platform Number 3 should be constructed similar to Platform Number 2 to help manage the increasing crowd. They also demanded that the approach road to Platform Number 2 be connected directly to the main road, so that the passengers could reach the station easily without facing traffic jams.

Apart from this, they called for increasing the frequency of trains such as the Katra-Ahmedabad and Sundar Nagar Express to three days a week. They added that Platform Number 1 was too small for the express trains, causing inconvenience to the passengers, and should be widened and extended as per the growing demand.

Advertisement

The group also urged the authorities to start the railway training institute that was proposed in 2012 but never began operations. They believe it would help the local youth with skill development and employment opportunities. Additional requests included extending trains such as the Jodhpur and Chandigarh-Raipur services to Sirsa, setting up a foot overbridge, installing lifts or escalators for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, and re-establishing the ticket checking headquarters in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts