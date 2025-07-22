Sirsa residents urge railway Ministry to improve facilities at local station

Sirsa residents under the banner of Social group Sair Sabha Suryoday Sanstha have submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Railways, requesting key improvements at the Sirsa railway station. The letter was handed over to former Odisha Governor and senior BJP leader Prof Ganeshi Lal, who assured the delegation that he would forward the demands to the Railway Minister and support the cause.

The group pointed out that Sirsa, despite being an important district in Haryana with political, social, educational, and economic significance, still lacked basic railway infrastructure. They said while the number of passengers was growing, facilities had not been upgraded accordingly and many long-standing demands remained ignored.

One of their main demands is to extend the Prayagraj-Delhi Express to Sirsa, so that the passengers can get a direct rail connection between Sirsa and Prayagraj. They also requested the installation of a washing line at the station, which would help improve the cleanliness of the trains parked at the station.

The group also highlighted the need for better infrastructure at the platforms. They said Platform Number 3 should be constructed similar to Platform Number 2 to help manage the increasing crowd. They also demanded that the approach road to Platform Number 2 be connected directly to the main road, so that the passengers could reach the station easily without facing traffic jams.

Apart from this, they called for increasing the frequency of trains such as the Katra-Ahmedabad and Sundar Nagar Express to three days a week. They added that Platform Number 1 was too small for the express trains, causing inconvenience to the passengers, and should be widened and extended as per the growing demand.

The group also urged the authorities to start the railway training institute that was proposed in 2012 but never began operations. They believe it would help the local youth with skill development and employment opportunities. Additional requests included extending trains such as the Jodhpur and Chandigarh-Raipur services to Sirsa, setting up a foot overbridge, installing lifts or escalators for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, and re-establishing the ticket checking headquarters in the city.