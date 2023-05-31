Sirsa: Retired DETC, ETO nabbed for tax fraud

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 30

The Sirsa police today arrested a retired deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) and retired excise and taxation officer (ETO) in a case of fraudulently taking refund of input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 30 lakh by floating shell firms in Sirsa.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had summoned both the retired officials for interrogation in connection with a case registered in October 2020 on the complaint of an ETO of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The police booked trader Mahesh Bansal and later arrested him for fraudulently taking the ITC of Rs 30 lakh by showing payment of GST on shell firm. The police investigation revealed that both officials, GC Choudhary (DETC) and Ashok Sukhija (ETO), were hand in glove with the trader.

The police summoned them for interrogation today and were later arrested. They were produced in the court, which remanded them to one-day police custody.