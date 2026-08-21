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Home / Haryana / Sirsa rice millers boycott paddy season registration over pending dues

Sirsa rice millers boycott paddy season registration over pending dues

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Rice millers from Sirsa gather to raise their demands and press for resolution of their issues.
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After rice millers in Fatehabad recently raised their voice against the delay in lifting custom-milled rice (CMR) and submitted a memorandum to the authorities, their counterparts in Sirsa have now stepped up the pressure, deciding not to register for the upcoming paddy season until their pending issues are resolved.

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The Sirsa District Rice Millers Association took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday, citing the non-acceptance of around 3.5 lakh quintals of rice from the previous season, pending payments and the non-release of the announced bonus.

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The association said no rice miller from the district would register for the new season until the government clears the previous season’s dues and makes arrangements for lifting the pending rice.

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The registration process for the new paddy season began online on July 23, while procurement is scheduled to begin on October 1. Paddy arrivals in several mandis may start even earlier. The standoff, if not resolved soon, could affect procurement, lifting and milling operations during the new season.

The FCI has not been accepting rice deliveries since June 30, leaving a substantial quantity of CMR pending in Sirsa. Millers said they had already procured the government-allotted paddy, milled it and kept the rice ready for delivery.

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Association chairman Ashok Kumar Raju said millers could not be expected to enter into fresh agreements when their accounts for the previous season remained unsettled. “We have done our part by milling the paddy. The government agencies must now take delivery of the rice and clear our payments,” he said.

Association president Sanjeev Gupta Neeta said the millers had agreements with state procurement agencies and should not be made to suffer because of a storage or delivery problem at the FCI level. He said the state government should arrange alternative storage and take delivery of the rice through its own agencies if FCI facilities were unavailable.

Secretary DK Garg said very little time was left for preparations for the new season and that millers would remain firm on their decision until their pending issues were settled.

The development comes days after Fatehabad rice millers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner over the delay in lifting CMR and sought immediate action.

Notably, the issue has also reached the state government. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with rice millers on August 6 and assured them that their problems would be resolved. The government also announced bonus payments up to June 30, 2025, while discussing the shortage of storage capacity and delayed CMR deliveries.

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