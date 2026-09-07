Sirsa roadways employees seek clearance of dues

Members of the Sanjha Morcha, representing Haryana Roadways employees, met the General Manager of Sirsa depot on Monday and submitted a nine-point charter of demands, primarily seeking clearance of pending payments and resolution of long-standing staff issues.

The employees sought immediate payment of night allowance pending for more than 20 months and five months of overtime dues. They alleged that negligence at the overtime branch had delayed the payments.

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The morcha also demanded an end to the practice of imposing shortages on employees in the name of printing shortages, allegedly in violation of rules. It sought payment of kilometre-based overtime and an NOC from the General Manager to send a proposal to the headquarters.

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Another key demand was the grant of increment benefits to employees appointed in 2008. The morcha said 28 employees appointed at the Sirsa depot on October 28, 2008, were yet to receive the benefit, while employees of the same batch in other units had received it.

The staff also sought clearance of pending LTC payments from 2012 to 2015 and dues of skilled workers.

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The morcha demanded rotation of drivers’ duties every two to three years instead of allotting duties based on their seniority or grouping at the bus stand. The General Manager assured the employees that their demands would be addressed soon.