Sirsa schools shut until month-end

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 21

In view of the rising mercury Deputy Commissioner RK Singh has declared holidays for students of all schools up to Class 12 in the district. Summer vacation was extended until May 31. While all teaching/non-teaching staff will remain present at school as usual. All block education officers will ensure strict compliance with the orders. School principals will ensure that homework is provided to all students on holidays.

