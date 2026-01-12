Sirsa shooter qualifies for India team trials at national championship

Harpreet Kaur of Kagdana village has qualified for the India team trials with a good performance at the 68th All-India Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal from January 8 to January 18.

Harpreet Kaur, wife of Rajesh Ghotar and daughter of Gurjant Singh of Kariwala, competed in the 10-metre rifle and 50-metre (.22) rifle events. She qualified in both events with excellent shooting.

With this achievement, she has qualified for the All-India National Championship and secured her place in the India team trials. Harpreet Kaur said she had been training at the Chandigarh Shooting Range for the past year.

She said she has earlier competed three times in the National Championship. She added that she qualified for the 50-metre (.22) rifle event in her first attempt.

Harpreet Kaur said she developed a strong interest in shooting at a young age. She credited her success to the continuous support and encouragement of her father, Gurjant Singh, and her husband, Rajesh Ghotar.

She said strong determination and clear goals can make any achievement possible. She also encouraged youth to take up sports to build a bright future.

Two Sirsa girls make it to national U-19 softball team

Two students, Rekha and Ravina, from Government Senior Secondary School, Sahuwala Second village in Sirsa district, have been selected for the national under-19 softball team. Principal Manju Punia said the achievement was made under the guidance of Block Education Officer Vijay Sachdeva and was a proud moment for the school and the Nathusari Chopta block.

Earlier, the school team finished second at the district-level U-19 tournament, where five students were selected for the state team. Based on good performance at the state-level in Sirsa, Rekha and Ravina earned national selection.