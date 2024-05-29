Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, May 28
The temperature has broken all previous records in Sirsa this year. The maximum temperature recorded today was 50.3°C — the highest ever recorded in the area. Since the beginning of May, the mercury has consistently remained above 40°C.
In the past two days, it crossed 48°C. However, in a report released by Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday, the temperature surpassed all previous records, exceeding the 50°C mark.
The impact of rising temperatures is evident everywhere. Due to the heatwave, there has been a significant increase in the rate of milk. There has been a decrease in the milk supply as many dairy animals are suffering heat stroke. Besides, there is a considerable demand for ice in the market. It is being sold at double rates these days.
The extreme heat is affecting markets, transportation, agriculture, and even the streets. Power outages have become quite common in the district. Additionally, coolers are being used to cool down transformers. The daily power consumption has also increased by 1,00,000 units.
Sirsa City XEN Jogendra Singh said the heat was very intense and due to the rising mercury, the transformers were being overheated. He said coolers had been installed to prevent the oil from boiling.
There has been a two-fold increase in the number of patients suffering from fever, diarrhea and vomiting at the district hospital. Eye-related problems have also come to the fore as patients are complaining of allergies, burning eyes, and redness, for which three eye specialists have been assigned to duty. Pediatrician Dr Amit Gupta has advised public to ensure that the heads are always covered if stepping outdoors.
In addition, extreme heat has also visibly affected transportation. Buses now carry only five to seven passengers. The Sirsa Depot has 135 buses, which used to carry 40,000 passengers daily, generating a daily income of Rs 15 lakh. However, the number of passengers has now reduced to around 25,000, leading to a decline in the income i.e. Rs 6 lakh. Recently, Pawan, a labourer, reportedly died of heatstroke in Bhirdana village of Fatehabad.
