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Home / Haryana / Sirsa student’s multi-purpose grill fired up for national science expo

Sirsa student’s multi-purpose grill fired up for national science expo

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Harshit Sharma and NM Convent Public School officials with the multi-purpose tandoor, in Sirsa.
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A Class IX student from Sirsa has built an innovative tandoor that can do much more than just grill. Harshit Sharma of NM Convent Public School, Alikan, has developed a multi-purpose tandoor that can be used for grilling, baking, roasting and toasting. Its excess heat can also be used to heat water. Harshit’s model will be showcased at the 12th National Level INSPIRE Awards-MANAK Exhibition and Project Competition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 12 to 14.

The tandoor can run on wood, coal as well as LPG. Its cylindrical design helps distribute heat evenly, while thick insulated sheets help retain heat. A water tank has also been fitted into the model so that excess heat generated during cooking can be used to warm water. The idea is to make better use of energy while reducing wastage.

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The model also attempts to repurpose smoke created during the cooking process. An iron-wool mesh fitted near the top of the tandoor is designed to trap carbon particles from the smoke. The collected carbon could potentially be used to develop other carbon-based products.

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