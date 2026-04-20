Sirsa teacher arrested for harassing minor

The Sirsa police on Monday arrested a trained graduate teacher (TGT) for allegedly harassing a minor girl at her house.

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According to the Civil Lines police station incharge, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim. In her statement, the girl said the accused teacher used to visit her house. One afternoon, when no other family members were at home, the accused grabbed her hand, dragged her into a room and attempted to harass her. The girl raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee.

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Following the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on various leads and confidential information, the police arrested the accused, identified as Vijender Singh, from the Sirsa city area.

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A case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections, including harassment. After the arrest, he was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody.