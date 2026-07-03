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Home / Haryana / Sirsa teacher honoured for digitally preserving freedom movement

Sirsa teacher honoured for digitally preserving freedom movement

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Pankaj Kumar
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Pankaj Kumar, a Punjabi teacher at Government Model School, Ramnagaria in Sirsa, has been honoured by the Ministry of Culture for his contribution to digitally preserving the history of India’s freedom movement.

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The award was presented by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a ceremony in New Delhi on June 25. Ram Bahadur Rai, chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), attended the event as the guest of honour.

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Pankaj received the recognition under the Digital District Repository (DDR) Project, implemented by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

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As part of the project, he researched, documented and digitally archived the biographies of nearly 300 freedom fighters from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, helping preserve the country’s historical heritage.

Among thousands of teachers who participated in the nationwide initiative, only 25 educators were selected for the prestigious honour based on the number of documented biographies. Pankaj was one of only two teachers from Haryana to receive the recognition, bringing pride to Sirsa district and the state.

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Expressing gratitude after receiving the award, Pankaj dedicated the honour to teachers across Haryana and India’s freedom fighters. He said the recognition had strengthened his commitment to preserving the nation’s rich heritage and inspiring future generations by documenting the stories of unsung heroes.

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