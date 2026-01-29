Sirsa teen missing since January 20 found safe in Mumbai

Police have safely recovered 15-year-old Rohini, daughter of Pankaj Singla from Valmiki Chowk, Dabwali, who had been missing under suspicious circumstances since January 20.

Using mobile location data, call records, and CCTV footage, the police tracked the teenager to Mumbai. According to officials, Rohini arrived at Mumbai Railway Station on January 24, where railway police sent her to a safe children’s home. On Wednesday morning, she called her father from the home to inform him that she was safe. Following this, a Dabwali police team left for Mumbai and is expected to return with her after completing all necessary legal procedures on Thursday.

Rohini had suddenly gone missing from home on January 20. Her family initially searched for her on their own but lodged a police complaint when no trace was found. During the investigation, a map was recovered from her bag, suggesting that her departure from home may have been pre-planned. Authorities suspect that she may have been in contact with someone or influenced by another person.

Police investigations revealed that Rohini traveled from Dabwali to Suratgarh, then to Delhi, and finally to Mumbai.