DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa teen missing since January 20 found safe in Mumbai

Sirsa teen missing since January 20 found safe in Mumbai

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:28 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Police have safely recovered 15-year-old Rohini, daughter of Pankaj Singla from Valmiki Chowk, Dabwali, who had been missing under suspicious circumstances since January 20.

Advertisement

Using mobile location data, call records, and CCTV footage, the police tracked the teenager to Mumbai. According to officials, Rohini arrived at Mumbai Railway Station on January 24, where railway police sent her to a safe children’s home. On Wednesday morning, she called her father from the home to inform him that she was safe. Following this, a Dabwali police team left for Mumbai and is expected to return with her after completing all necessary legal procedures on Thursday.

Advertisement

Rohini had suddenly gone missing from home on January 20. Her family initially searched for her on their own but lodged a police complaint when no trace was found. During the investigation, a map was recovered from her bag, suggesting that her departure from home may have been pre-planned. Authorities suspect that she may have been in contact with someone or influenced by another person.

Advertisement

Police investigations revealed that Rohini traveled from Dabwali to Suratgarh, then to Delhi, and finally to Mumbai.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts