A storm of controversy has hit Sirsa after a video showing tehsildar Bhuvnesh Kumar allegedly talking about bribes and staff transfers inside a government office resurfaced online. The footage, originally dated November 14, 2024, was shared by Congress MLA Gokul Setia on Monday, causing widespread anger. Acting swiftly, the government suspended the officer on the same day and reassigned him to the land records office in Panchkula during the inquiry period. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said there will be zero tolerance for corruption in the state.

In the now-viral clip, which features both video and audio, the tehsildar is heard saying: “I’ve taken the money. I’ll use Rs 3 lakh for my treatment and the rest for household needs.”

He also tells a subordinate to stay silent about the matter, to which the staff member replies, “I am with you, sir.”

The video shows Bhuvnesh allegedly offering to arrange transfers in exchange for bribes.

“Tell me where you want the transfer — it’ll cost Rs 2 lakh,” he says, with the employee agreeing. “I’ll speak to him,” he adds, indicating influence over higher-ups.

Other remarks in the video include instructions to keep blank tokens ready for future deals and comments on how desperate citizens will eventually return for pending work.

“They’ll come back begging, saying take whatever you want,” Bhuvnesh is heard joking.

Despite multiple attempts to reach him, tehsildar Bhuvnesh Kumar has not responded to calls or messages regarding the video.

MLA Gokul Setia, who posted the footage online, accused the officer of “disrespecting and financially exploiting the people of Sirsa.”

“This is just part one. Sirsa won’t tolerate this anymore,” he wrote in a sharp message.

Setia, who had gone live recently promising to expose corruption, called it a personal battle for justice.

“I’m not in politics for power or money. I only want to serve the people who trusted me with their vote,” he said.

He said, “I have no interest in caste-based politics. I stand for justice and humanity. There are many challenges, but I won’t step back from my duty.”

The revelations have intensified public and political pressure, with more disclosures from the MLA anticipated in the coming days.