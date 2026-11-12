Air pollution has reached alarming levels across northern India, with Haryana’s Sirsa emerging as the country’s most polluted city on Wednesday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 369.

According to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Hisar ranked second nationally, with an AQI of 361 at 4 pm, highlighting the worsening air quality across Haryana.

Panchgaon recorded an AQI of 339, followed by Ballabhgarh (328) and Bhiwani (326). Bihar's Gopalganj stood at 319, while Delhi recorded 313. Charkhi Dadri (305) and Gurugram (301) were also among the cities reporting very poor air quality.

In Sirsa, the board has attributed the sharp rise in pollution primarily to the extensive use of firecrackers during Diwali, lack of rainfall and smoke drifting from neighbouring Punjab.

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Dr Ruchi, SDO of the board, said stubble-burning incidents in the district had declined significantly this year.

So far this season, 11 cases of stubble burning have been reported in the district, compared to 49 during the corresponding period last year.

She maintained that Diwali firecrackers were the major contributor to the spike in pollution.

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Meanwhile, some firecracker sellers have estimated that crackers worth nearly Rs 70 crore were burst across Sirsa district during Diwali, although the figure has not been officially verified.

The deteriorating air quality has started affecting residents, with complaints of burning eyes, breathing difficulties, coughs and colds increasing.

Many people have stopped going for morning walks, while residents are avoiding outdoor activities amid the haze.

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The issue has also triggered political reactions. Jannayak Janta Party leader Digvijay Chautala, in a social media post tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sarcastically wrote, “Happy Gas Chamber Day”. He questioned the reasons behind the pollution despite the reported decline in stubble burning.