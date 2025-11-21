DT
Home / Haryana / Sirsa tops state in anti-drug pledge drive

Sirsa tops state in anti-drug pledge drive

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:23 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Sirsa district has secured the top position in Haryana for administering the anti-drug pledge under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

An official spokesperson said 88,200 people in the district took the pledge offline, while 10,145 participated online by scanning a QR code. In addition, 1,200 officers and employees, 25,000 women, and over 62,000 youth actively joined the campaign, contributing to the district’s achievement.

The spokesperson highlighted the key role of all district departments, including education, police, social welfare, women and child development, health, panchayats, and sports. The consistent success of the campaign reflects both the coordinated efforts of government agencies and public cooperation.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to expanding these initiatives and making Sirsa a model drug-free district.

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, pledge ceremonies were held in the Mini Secretariat auditorium as well as in every district office for employees.

