Sirsa traders, MP Selja oppose UPI charges, seek rollback

The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions from October 15 has triggered opposition from traders and political leaders in Sirsa, who have demanded that the government reconsider the move.

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal youth wing president, Sirsa, Hemant Gupta said the proposed charge would increase the financial burden on traders. Under the new arrangement, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, while the charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions will remain exempt.

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Vyapar Mandal urban unit treasurer Bhim Singla said traders were already bearing the burden of GST, income tax and other business expenses. He said even a small additional charge could affect businesses operating on thin margins.

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Vyapar Mandal general secretary Suresh Goyal said traders support digital payments, but the government should also consider the rising cost of doing business. The organisation has sought withdrawal of the proposed charge or relief for merchants.

Meanwhile, Sirsa MP and Congress general secretary Kumari Selja also opposed the move, alleging that the Centre’s economic policies were hurting small traders, self-employed people and the youth.

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Selja said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also raised concerns over the decision and urged the government to withdraw it in the public interest.

She alleged that small shopkeepers and people dependent on self-employment were being indirectly burdened through new rules and additional costs. She asked the government to clarify who would benefit from such measures.