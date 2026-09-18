DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa traders, MP Selja oppose UPI charges, seek rollback

Sirsa traders, MP Selja oppose UPI charges, seek rollback

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions from October 15 has triggered opposition from traders and political leaders in Sirsa, who have demanded that the government reconsider the move.

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal youth wing president, Sirsa, Hemant Gupta said the proposed charge would increase the financial burden on traders. Under the new arrangement, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to UPI merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, while the charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions will remain exempt.

Advertisement

Vyapar Mandal urban unit treasurer Bhim Singla said traders were already bearing the burden of GST, income tax and other business expenses. He said even a small additional charge could affect businesses operating on thin margins.

Advertisement

Vyapar Mandal general secretary Suresh Goyal said traders support digital payments, but the government should also consider the rising cost of doing business. The organisation has sought withdrawal of the proposed charge or relief for merchants.

Meanwhile, Sirsa MP and Congress general secretary Kumari Selja also opposed the move, alleging that the Centre’s economic policies were hurting small traders, self-employed people and the youth.

Advertisement

Selja said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also raised concerns over the decision and urged the government to withdraw it in the public interest.

She alleged that small shopkeepers and people dependent on self-employment were being indirectly burdened through new rules and additional costs. She asked the government to clarify who would benefit from such measures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts