Sirsa university auditorium to be named after Namdhari leader

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, has decided to name its multipurpose hall after Satguru Ram Singh, the 12th spiritual head of the Namdhari sect and a key figure in early anti-British resistance.

An announcement in this regard has been made by Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi.

The move is part of CDLU’s ongoing effort to dedicate campus buildings to historical figures.

CDLU Executive Engineer Rakesh Godara confirmed that the move was part of a continued process, following the recent renaming of Teaching Block 5 as Mata Ahilyabai Holkar Bhawan.

The auditorium will now serve as a motivational space dedicated to the legacy of Satguru Ram Singh.

Bishnoi said, “Satguru Ram Singh, born in 1816 in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, is credited with leading the Namdhari (Kuka) movement and promoting early swadeshi campaigns, social reforms and resistance to British rule. He opposed child marriage, supported women’s rights and led calls for boycotting foreign goods — actions that influenced later national movements.”

The move was intended to connect students with lesser-known chapters of India’s freedom struggle, he added.