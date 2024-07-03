Sirsa university okays Rs 80L for cultural events

Hisar, July 2
Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa has allocated a budget of Rs 80 lakh to organise cultural activities for academic session 2024–25. The decision was taken during the annual meeting of the university’s Youth Welfare Committee.
Vice-Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, who presided over the meeting, said the Youth Welfare Directorate has been nurturing students’ talent in extracurricular activities. He said taking part in cultural activities helps students get valuable managerial skills and develop their all-round personality.
“Exposure to diverse cultures broadens their horizons and opens doors to national and international opportunities. Participation in cultural activities and community service, along with academic excellence, is crucial to the development of students,” Malik said.
Manju Nehra, Director, Youth Welfare Directorate, said the university students performed well in music, theatre, dance, literature and fine art competitions at the 37th Inter-University North-West Zone Youth Festival held at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, securing six medals.
He said the university teams also won six medals at the National Youth Festival held in Ludhiana recently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters