Sirsa university okays Rs 80L for cultural events

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 2

Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa has allocated a budget of Rs 80 lakh to organise cultural activities for academic session 2024–25. The decision was taken during the annual meeting of the university’s Youth Welfare Committee.

Vice-Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, who presided over the meeting, said the Youth Welfare Directorate has been nurturing students’ talent in extracurricular activities. He said taking part in cultural activities helps students get valuable managerial skills and develop their all-round personality.

“Exposure to diverse cultures broadens their horizons and opens doors to national and international opportunities. Participation in cultural activities and community service, along with academic excellence, is crucial to the development of students,” Malik said.

Manju Nehra, Director, Youth Welfare Directorate, said the university students performed well in music, theatre, dance, literature and fine art competitions at the 37th Inter-University North-West Zone Youth Festival held at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, securing six medals.

He said the university teams also won six medals at the National Youth Festival held in Ludhiana recently.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Sirsa