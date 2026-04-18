Sirsa varsity holds two-day Kalarav Literature Festival

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, organised a two-day “Kalarav Literary Festival”. Experts encouraged students to develop logical thinking, recognise hidden talent and actively promote art and culture.

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Chief guest Vijay Kumar, Tri-Regional Organisational Secretary of Sanskar Bharti, urged students to avoid blindly imitating Western culture and to channel creativity and positive thinking into productive work. He asked them to build self-confidence, discipline and innovation in academic and personal life.

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In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar said imagination and art give direction to life. He said events like Kalarav provide a platform to showcase talent, build leadership skills and strengthen confidence while connecting with Indian culture and values.

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Winners of on-stage and off-stage competitions were felicitated with certificates and awards by the chief guest, VC, Registrar Sunil Kumar, social worker Rajkumar and other dignitaries.

Department Head Pankaj Sharma and the organising committee thanked participants, judges, faculty and staff for making the festival memorable. Students displayed notable literary, cultural and creative talent throughout the event.