Sirsa varsity inks pact to boost global education, career prospects

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, is working to equip students with quality education, job-oriented skills and better career opportunities through international academic collaborations.

Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar shared this vision while chairing a meeting of principals of colleges affiliated with the university on Monday. He said students need both academic knowledge and soft skills to improve their employability and prepare for the job market.

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He highlighted that the internationalisation of higher education and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are helping colleges and universities meet global standards. These initiatives can also help students connect with international academic institutions and explore new career opportunities.

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During the meeting, Jasmeet Saini, a representative of the European Union Engagement and Information Centre (EUEIC), explained the benefits of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CDLU and EUEIC.

He said the agreement would create opportunities for students and teachers at the university and its affiliated colleges to enhance their academic and professional skills at the international level. He also briefed the participants on courses, educational opportunities and other prospects available in various European countries.

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College principals raised questions on several issues, which were answered

by experts.