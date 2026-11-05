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Home / Haryana / Sirsa varsity likely to hold convocation in Jan; VC meets Guv

Sirsa varsity likely to hold convocation in Jan; VC meets Guv

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Devi Lal University VC Vijay Kumar and Guru Jambheshwar University Registrar Vijay meet Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.
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Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, is likely to hold its next convocation in January 2027. The proposed event was among the key issues discussed during a meeting between Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar and Haryana Governor and university Chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Vijay Kumar briefed the Governor on the university’s academic, research, cultural and developmental activities, along with its major achievements. Preparations and other arrangements for the proposed convocation were also discussed.

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The discussions also covered ways to improve higher education standards, promote research and innovation, encourage skill-based learning and prepare students for changing employment opportunities. The implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, introduction of new courses and strengthening the university’s national and international profile were also discussed.

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The VC highlighted efforts to improve digital administration, admissions, examination systems, timely declaration of results and student facilities. He said technology could make university administration more transparent and efficient.

The Governor also discussed the university’s future development plans and its role in society. He conveyed Diwali greetings to the faculty, staff, officials and students of CDLU and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU), Hisar. GJU Registrar Vijay Kumar was also present at the meeting.

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