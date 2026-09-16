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Home / Haryana / Sirsa varsity screens AI web series on Chhotu Ram’s life

Sirsa varsity screens AI web series on Chhotu Ram’s life

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:59 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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University officials, the film director and students during the movie screening.
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An AI-based web series on the life, struggles and ideas of legendary Haryana farmer leader Chhotu Ram was screened at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa on Tuesday.

The special screening of ‘Dada Chhotu Ram’ was organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar. University Registrar Sunil Kumar attended the event as the chief guest, while Controller of Examinations Prof Raj Kumar was the guest of honour. Public Relations Director Amit Sangwan, along with teachers, officers, students and other dignitaries, were also present.

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Kumar said Dada Chhotu Ram was not only a great farmer leader but also a strong supporter of social justice, equality and people’s rights. He said using artificial intelligence to take his life and ideas to the younger generation was an innovative and commendable effort.

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He added that such initiatives could help connect Haryana’s rich history and cultural heritage with modern digital platforms.

Raj Kumar said presenting Dada Chhotu Ram’s struggles and contributions through a web series was an effective way to connect young people with their history and social responsibilities. He also appreciated the creative and positive use of AI technology and congratulated the entire team.

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Writer and director of the web series, Ramesh Chahal, said Dada Chhotu Ram’s story was not just a part of history but continued to inspire society, especially young people.

He said the project used AI technology and digital storytelling to present Dada Chhotu Ram’s personality, struggles and ideas in a format that could connect with the new generation. Chahal also thanked the administration for hosting the screening.

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