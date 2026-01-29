DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa varsity student found dead at PG

Sirsa varsity student found dead at PG

No suicide note found

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation purpose only.
Advertisement

A 22-year-old student of Ch Devi Lal University (CDLU) here died by suicide on Wednesday at a paying guest (PG) accommodation, the police said. The student, identified as Meenakshi, was a BSc final-year student and hailed from Khaira village in the district. Her father works as a Special Police Officer (SPO).

Advertisement

According to the police, Meenakshi left the PG around 9 am after breakfast and went to the university, but returned shortly afterwards. She then locked herself inside her room. When she did not respond for some time, the door was broken open and she was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot after receiving information and took the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary. No suicide note has been found so far. Her diary and mobile phone have been taken into custody for investigation.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiry suggests that she was under academic stress, the police said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts