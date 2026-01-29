Sirsa varsity student found dead at PG

A 22-year-old student of Ch Devi Lal University (CDLU) here died by suicide on Wednesday at a paying guest (PG) accommodation, the police said. The student, identified as Meenakshi, was a BSc final-year student and hailed from Khaira village in the district. Her father works as a Special Police Officer (SPO).

Advertisement

According to the police, Meenakshi left the PG around 9 am after breakfast and went to the university, but returned shortly afterwards. She then locked herself inside her room. When she did not respond for some time, the door was broken open and she was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot after receiving information and took the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary. No suicide note has been found so far. Her diary and mobile phone have been taken into custody for investigation.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiry suggests that she was under academic stress, the police said.