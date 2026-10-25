Sirsa varsity students learn how to turn code into real-world solutions

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, organised a guest lecture titled “The developer’s journey: From writing code to solving problems” through its department of computer science at the University School for Graduate Studies (USGS) on Saturday.

Held under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar, the programme featured Shailendra Kumar, senior software developer at Tata 1mg, Gurugram, as the keynote speaker. USGS Dean Prof Mohammad Kashif Kidwai was the chief guest.

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Shailendra Kumar told students that software development was not limited to writing code. The developers must understand real-world problems, analyse them and create effective solutions. He discussed code quality, error detection, algorithms and the importance of keeping technical skills up to date. He also encouraged the students to develop logical thinking, creativity, teamwork and communication skills.

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Kidwai highlighted the importance of programming, data analysis, automation and problem-solving in computer applications and data science. He urged the students to turn their classroom knowledge into practical skills.

The students from BCA and BSc Data Science participated in the lecture and asked questions during the interactive session.

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Department head Neelam Rani welcomed the guests. Coordinator Suman Kumari, co-coordinators Pooja Barar and Meenakshi Arora, Prateek Singh and Dr Sakshi Sharma contributed to organising the event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks.