Sirsa varsity to begin integrated teacher edu programme

Sirsa, March 12
Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, will introduce an integrated teacher education programme starting from the academic session 2023-24. With the introduction of the integrated programme at the university, Class XII students will be able to become direct university students.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, said communication was received from the National Council for Teacher Education for 100 seats of the four-year Bachelor of Education, Integrated Teacher Education Programme. Of 100 seats, 50 would be reserved for the students of the arts faculty and 50 more for the students of the science faculty, he added.
He further said the programme would be in accordance with NEP-2020. Through this programme, specialised training will be provided by the university to the youth who want to work in the field of teaching. Students taking admission in this programme BA, BEd and BSc, BEd, degree in just four years instead of five years. A four-year BA BEd and BSc, BEd admission to the course would be through an entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency only.
