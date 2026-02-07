DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Sirsa village athletes win four medals at national athletics meet

Sirsa village athletes win four medals at national athletics meet

Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Athletes from Sant Nagar village in Sirsa district won two gold and two silver medals at the Seventh National Masters Athletics Championship in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The championship took place from January 30 to February 2, with thousands of athletes from across India taking part.

Harjinder Singh Bhangu won a gold medal in the hammer throw in the men’s 70 + age group. Bhim Singh secured another gold in the hammer throw in the 40 + category.

Atma Ram Sethi won a silver medal in the triple jump in the 65 + age group, while Sohan Singh Chahal took silver in the hammer throw in the 50 + category.

The organisers honoured all four athletes with medals and certificates for their performances. The athletes have earlier won medals at state, national and international competitions.

On their return to Sant Nagar, the villagers, the local panchayat and social and religious groups gave them a warm welcome and congratulated them on their success.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

