Sirsa village athletes win four medals at national athletics meet

Athletes from Sant Nagar village in Sirsa district won two gold and two silver medals at the Seventh National Masters Athletics Championship in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The championship took place from January 30 to February 2, with thousands of athletes from across India taking part.

Advertisement

Harjinder Singh Bhangu won a gold medal in the hammer throw in the men’s 70 + age group. Bhim Singh secured another gold in the hammer throw in the 40 + category.

Advertisement

Atma Ram Sethi won a silver medal in the triple jump in the 65 + age group, while Sohan Singh Chahal took silver in the hammer throw in the 50 + category.

Advertisement

The organisers honoured all four athletes with medals and certificates for their performances. The athletes have earlier won medals at state, national and international competitions.

On their return to Sant Nagar, the villagers, the local panchayat and social and religious groups gave them a warm welcome and congratulated them on their success.