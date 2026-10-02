Sirsa village erupts in joy as Rajendra helps India reach hockey final

India’s 4-3 victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games hockey semi-final on Thursday triggered celebrations in Sant Nagar village of Rania area in Sirsa district, home to Indian midfielder Rajendra Singh.

Rajendra featured for India in the high-pressure semi-final as the team secured its place in the final. With India now one win away from the gold medal, excitement has gripped Sant Nagar, where residents are following the midfielder’s campaign.

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The village has been tracking Rajendra’s journey since his selection to the Asian Games squad. His appearance in another major international tournament, following the World Cup, has added to the pride and excitement among local residents and hockey enthusiasts.

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Rajendra’s early coach and former international hockey player Harwinder Singh Soni said the midfielder had made his way to the international stage through hard work, discipline and a willingness to learn the finer aspects of the game.

Soni said Rajendra remained in touch with his early coaches even after making a mark at the international level. He expressed hope that India would maintain its momentum and put up a strong performance in the final.

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Rajendra’s success has also brought Sant Nagar’s rich hockey tradition into focus. More than a dozen players from the village have represented Indian hockey at the international level, while three have gone on to become Olympians.

Following India’s victory, celebrations broke out at the Namdhari Sports Academy in Sant Nagar and Satguru Pratap Singh Hockey Stadium in Jiwan Nagar, with players and residents dancing to music.