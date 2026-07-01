Sirsa vita plant in Haryana faces farmers’ ire over Rs15 crore payment delay

The Sirsa Vita Milk Plant is facing criticism from dairy farmers after payments worth around Rs 15 crore remained pending. The issue has sparked protests from livestock owners, with the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) accusing the cooperative of delaying payments and committing financial irregularities.

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BKE president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, alleging that the milk union has not cleared the farmers’ dues for the past two months. He claimed that private dairy companies were offering better prices than Vita, but the cooperative had not revised its procurement rates.

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The farmer leader also questioned the plant’s reported daily milk procurement of 75,000-80,000 litres, claiming that due to the summer season, milk production in the district could not exceed 45,000 litres. He alleged that 30,000-35,000 litres of adulterated or artificially prepared milk was being procured with the connivance of officials, preventing an increase in milk procurement prices.

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Aulakh further alleged that poor-quality milk was being purchased through irregularities in the procurement process and that quality records were manipulated before being mixed with other supplies, compromising consumers’ health and damaging the Vita brand. He also accused the management of replacing experienced employees with temporary staff in key positions and alleged manipulation of milk procurement records from Rajasthan dairy societies.

The BKE also claimed that theft of milk, ghee and other dairy products was not being checked effectively and alleged unnecessary expenditure on vehicle repairs. It demanded an impartial inquiry into the functioning of the plant and action against those found guilty.

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Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, Sirsa Vita Plant CEO Dinesh Mehta said two instalments had already been released to the farmers, including one two days ago, while four instalments were still pending. He said the plant owed the farmers around Rs 15 crore, but it was awaiting nearly Rs 13 crore from the Midday Meal Scheme.

“As soon as the pending amount is received, the farmers will be paid,” Mehta said. He denied allegations of adulteration, saying the plant currently receives 60,000-65,000 litres of milk daily, all of which undergo quality checks based on fat content. He also said procurement rates are in line with those of other Vita plants and any revision would be implemented uniformly across the network.