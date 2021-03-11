Sirsa woman beheaded over property dispute

Sirsa, April 30
A 38-year-old woman was beheaded by her relatives over a land dispute in Pipli village of Sirsa district.
The deceased has been identified as Amritpal Kaur. She was living with her teenage daughter in the village.
A case has been registered against the victim’s maternal aunt Rani, her husband and four other persons under Sections of the IPC and Arms Act.
The complainant, Kamaldeep Kaur, daughter of the deceased, said they had been living in the village for eight years.
“My mother’s maternal aunt lives opposite our home in the village. She and her family had been threatening us to vacate the house. Following the dispute, we approached the Sirsa court,” Kamaldeep said.
The accused visited our house on Friday night, and were armed with pistols and sharp-edged weapons. After a brief argument, they assaulted her mother and beheaded her, she added.
