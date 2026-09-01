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Home / Haryana / Sirsa youth drowns in village pond, another found dead in cotton field

Sirsa youth drowns in village pond, another found dead in cotton field

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Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:11 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Two separate incidents claimed the lives of two young men in Sirsa district, leaving their families and villagers shocked. While one youth drowned in a village pond in Ramgarh, another was found dead near his motorcycle in a cotton field on the Ganga-Kaluana road.

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In Ramgarh village, Veeru, son of Banwari Lal, died after drowning in a village pond on Tuesday. Veeru had gone out after getting Rakhi tied and told his family that he was heading to his maternal uncle Sohan Lal’s house at the village.

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When he did not return home till late evening, his family started searching for him. Around the same time, a village sanitation worker and Veeru’s relative, Jagdish, spotted a body floating in the pond. Villagers pulled the body out, but the face had been badly damaged, making identification difficult. The police initially kept the body at the Dabwali government hospital mortuary for identification.

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Veeru’s brother Vicky later reached the hospital while searching for him and identified the body from his clothes. The family told the police that Veeru was addicted to alcohol and suspected that he may have lost his balance while passing near the pond and fallen into the water. The police have initiated proceedings based on the family’s statement.

In another incident, 21-year-old Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ganga village, was found dead near his motorcycle in a cotton field along the Ganga-Kaluana road on Tuesday morning.

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People out for a morning walk spotted the motorcycle and Praveen lying nearby, around one kilometre from the village, and informed the police. Preliminary information suggested that Praveen’s motorcycle may have gone out of control and left the road before falling into the cotton field.

However, the police have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death and are investigating the case from different angles. The body has been sent to the Dabwali government hospital for postmortem, with the report expected to establish the cause of death.

Praveen was unmarried and the elder of the two brothers. His sudden death has plunged his family into grief.

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