Sirsa Zila Parishad meet sees heated debate on development

Sirsa Zila Parishad meeting on Friday saw heated discussions over development and pension issues.

Chaired by Karan Chautala, the meeting included vice-chairman and 14 members, while Aam Aadmi Party and Independent members were absent.

Chautala presented data on development work carried out in zones where members had accused the administration of negligence. He claimed works worth Rs 8 to Rs 24 crore had been done in these areas, including zones of protesting members. “Those doing drama with sit-ins have received crores in development funds,” he said.

He apologised for “incomplete” work and stressed that all members would be included in future projects. Chautala ordered notices to be issued to officials of Public Health Department who missed two meetings.

Pension issues triggered sharp exchanges after an official from the Social Justice Department presented data. A member alleged that numerous 63-year-old citizens were left out. When the official cited online process, Chautala snapped, “If the elderly were that educated, they wouldn’t be in this situation.”

In a separate issue, Zone 15 member Karamjeet Kaur claimed no development work had taken place in her 15 villages. Chautala promised her zone would be prioritised once they receive funds.

He also criticised members who held protests against him and the CEO, saying that even their wards received significant funding — Rs 8 crore in Happy Rania’s ward and Rs 6 crore under Zila Parishad and Rs 23 crore under the MGNREGA in Nandlal’s ward.

The chairman clarified that only councillors, block committee members, and sarpanches will be allowed in future meetings not representatives. He also distanced the parishad from public outreach camps, saying the state would fund those separately. Officials reported that 94 e-libraries and 52 women’s community halls have been completed, while 19 more libraries and 108 SC/BC halls were pending due to financial constraints.