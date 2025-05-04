Sirsa’s drug crisis isn’t just killing youth, it’s destroying families too

In the heart of Haryana's Sirsa district, a silent epidemic is unravelling the fabric of families. Drug addiction has claimed not just lives, but the very essence of family bonds, leaving behind a trail of grief.

Pyaro Kaur, a 46-year-old widow from Desumalkana village, once envisioned her sons as her support in her twilight years. Her husband, Karamjeet Singh, passed away 12 years ago, leaving her to raise two sons Sukhdeep and Kuldeep. However, addiction crept into their lives, altering their destinies.

According to Pyaro, Sukdeep, at 18, succumbed to the allure of drugs, leading to his untimely death at 21 due to an overdose. Kuldeep, the elder son, followed a similar path, becoming addicted to medical substances.

Despite Pyaro's efforts, including sending him to rehabilitation centres, Kuldeep's addiction persisted, straining the family's resources. Pyaro, now working as a daily wage labourer, often finds her earnings taken by Kuldeep to fuel his addiction.

With a heavy heart, Pyaro reflects, "I wish I had a daughter instead. At least she would share my sorrows." Her plea resonates with many mothers in Sirsa who have lost their sons to the clutches of addiction.

Dharshana Devi, a 64-year-old widow from Tappi village in Dabwali tehsil, once owned 15 acres in Rajasthan. Her husband, Vijay Kumar, was an alcoholic and his addiction led to the sale of their land. Seeking a fresh start, the family moved to Tappi, but the cycle of addiction continued.

Dharshana said that Vijay's addiction influenced their sons Bindar and Surender, leading them down the same destructive path. Surender died at 25 from a drug overdose, followed by Bindar at 45, and Vijay shortly after. Dharshana, now alone, survives by weaving ‘charpoys’ and making plastic sheets.

Through her tears, she shares, "I wish God had taken me away instead. What is left for me now?"

Sirsa district, bordering Punjab and Rajasthan, has become a hotspot for drug addiction. The district has witnessed a significant rise in drug-related deaths. Sources at the local Civil Hospital claimed that more than 75 lives have been lost to the menace in the district in the past two years.

Nearly 10,000 families are affected by this crisis. The prevalent substances include heroin, opium and synthetic drugs like 'chitta'. The easy availability of these drugs, especially among the youth, exacerbates the problem.

Local authorities have taken steps to fight the growing drug problem, launching awareness campaigns and setting up rehabilitation programmes.

As part of its anti-drug drive, Sirsa police had announced 173 villages and 11 municipal wards as drug-free. However, the situation on the ground paints a very different picture.