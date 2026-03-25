Sirsa’s hydraulic machine industry expands beyond agricultural roots

The district, long known for its agricultural output, is steadily gaining recognition for its growing hydraulic machine manufacturing sector. Traditionally a producer of wheat, rice, cotton, fruits and vegetables, Sirsa’s residents have, over decades, combined farming with small-scale industrial ventures. These ventures have now evolved into significant industries supplying products across India and overseas.

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The district’s transformation began with small workshops set up by local residents who identified practical gaps in machinery and manufacturing. These workshops initially focused on repairs and the production of basic equipment such as water pumps and metal sheets. Over time, they developed into specialised units producing hydraulic machines used in agriculture, fabrication, truck repair, electric pole production and body-making industries. Local entrepreneurs designed machines that were compact, efficient and cost-effective, enabling them to compete with larger, established models.

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A pioneer in the region’s hydraulic industry, Hardev Singh Dhanjal, started by repairing pumps and small mechanical equipment in the 1980s. After observing inefficiencies in existing manufacturing processes, he developed smaller hydraulic machines that required less oil and manual effort while maintaining performance. Today, production in the district has grown to around 200–225 machines per year, reaching customers across India — from Srinagar in the north to Kanyakumari in the south — and exporting to countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Kenya and Nepal.

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Hardev’s son, Harjit Singh Dhanjal, who joined the business after completing his engineering studies in 2008, has expanded production to include more than eight types of hydraulic machines for agriculture, fabrication, truck repair, electric pole production and body-making industries. The family says the digital era and the adoption of online payments have helped streamline operations and widen their market reach.

Despite this growth, the sector faces several challenges. Entrepreneurs report a shortage of skilled labour, noting that many engineering graduates lack practical training. Local manufacturers have launched initiatives to train young workers in precision measurement and hands-on skills, but progress remains gradual. In addition, regulatory hurdles, delayed tax refunds and limited government support continue to constrain the industry’s full potential.

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Industry experts say that with targeted policies — including the creation of industrial clusters, provision of common facility centres and support for small manufacturers — production could more than triple, generating hundreds of jobs in Sirsa. Local manufacturers also depend on external contractors for certain components due to space and equipment limitations. Government facilitation could help consolidate complete manufacturing processes within the district, further improving efficiency and employment.

Other local manufacturers, including Puran Singh of Kuka Hydraulic Industry, express similar views, highlighting the sector’s focus on agriculture-based machinery and its potential for further expansion if infrastructure and policy support improve.

As the industry continues to grow, local manufacturers remain hopeful that improved policies, practical training programmes and ongoing innovation will enable Sirsa to emerge as a major centre for hydraulic machinery in India, while sustaining employment and supporting economic growth in the region.