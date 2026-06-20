Sirsa’s Kalanwali residents protest ‘unfair’ challan drive, block road

Residents of Kalanwali town in Sirsa district staged a protest against the traffic police on Saturday, alleging excessive and unfair issuance of challans. The protesters gathered near the Punjab bus stand and sat on a dharna on the road, raising slogans against the police.

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The protest continued for nearly an hour, leading to traffic disruption in the area. Police officials initially tried to persuade the protesters to end the agitation, but they refused to withdraw their protest.

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Later, Kalanwali DSP Lalit Kumar reached the spot and held talks with the demonstrators. Following assurances from the police, the protest was eventually called off.

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The protesters alleged that traffic police personnel were issuing challans indiscriminately to people visiting the market, which had discouraged customers from coming to the town. They claimed that the decline in footfall was affecting local businesses.

Residents also alleged that people from Kalanwali village and nearby areas were being targeted. According to them, labourers and farmers travelling for daily work or agricultural activities were also being fined. Street vendors alleged that while influential people were spared, challans were being issued to ordinary citizens and hawkers.

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According to the residents, people started gathering around 10 am and continued their protest for nearly one-and-a-half hours. The demonstration saw participation from shopkeepers, social workers, representatives of various organisations and political parties, including some BJP leaders.

Protesters Raj Kumar and Mehtab Singh alleged that the police were issuing challans on a large scale without considering the financial condition of the people. They said even poor labourers and daily-wage workers were not being spared, causing resentment among residents.

Kalanwali SHO Devi Lal said people were unhappy over the recent challan drive. He said the matter was discussed with the protesters and the dharna ended after a consensus was reached.

“We have explained the rules to the people and made a plan for future enforcement. Challans will continue to be issued strictly as per traffic regulations,” he said.