Sirsa’s Major Karamjeet part of all-women sea voyage

When courage meets determination, even the vast ocean yields to resolve. Major Karamjeet Kaur Randhawa, a proud native of Kanganpur village in Haryana’s Sirsa district, has sailed into history as part of an all-women crew from the Indian armed forces. The team recently completed a gruelling 6,500-km sea expedition — one of the longest ever by an all-women military crew in India.

The 55-day voyage began on April 7 from Mumbai aboard Triveni, a 56-foot, indigenously built sailing vessel. The journey to Seychelles and back tested the 10-member team through tropical storms, high sea swells and prolonged physical and mental exhaustion.

“The boat ran purely on wind power. There was no diesel, no electricity —only solar-powered lights, which we used sparingly,” Major Karamjeet shared. “But we had one goal: to move forward, no matter the obstacles. Quitting was never an option.”

On her return to Sirsa this Sunday, Major Karamjeet received a hero’s welcome. Her proud parents, Advocate Rishpal Singh Randhawa and Rajvinder Kaur, and her brother Advocate Arshpreet Singh joined villagers in celebrating her exceptional feat. “She has made Sirsa and the country proud,” said her father. He recalled that she had completed her education in Sirsa before being commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army Medical Corps in 2015.

The crew comprised officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force —Lt Col Anuja, Major Tanya, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli and Capt Prajakta from the Army; Lt Commander Priyanka from the Navy; and Sq Ldrs Vibha, Shraddha, Aruvi and Vaishali from the Air Force.

The mission underscored inter-service coordination and reflected the growing role of women in India’s strategic and operational defence missions. Major Karamjeet described the expedition as a “milestone in military history,” adding, “It reinforced the power of teamwork and perseverance.”

The government-supported initiative was aimed at showcasing women’’s capabilities in high-stakes defence environments and expanding their operational horizons.

Following the expedition’s success, Major Karamjeet is already preparing for her next challenge — a global sailing expedition scheduled for September, which aims to raise the bar even higher for women in uniform.