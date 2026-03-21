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Home / Haryana / Sirsa’s Maqsud strikes gold at India Open shooting competition

Sirsa’s Maqsud strikes gold at India Open shooting competition

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Maqsud (centre) aims at a target during an event in Bhopal.
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A young shooter, who is deaf and mute, from Sirsa’s Kagdana village has brought pride to the district after winning a gold medal at the India Open Competition (Rifle & Pistol) held in Bhopal recently.

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Maqsud, son of Nek Mohammad, achieved the top spot in the 10-metre air pistol (deaf men’s individual category) pre-national competition, having previously secured a bronze medal at the state-level Deaf Shooting Championship. His precision and skill earned him recognition from competitors and coaches across the country.

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The achievement has sparked joy in his family and village. Maqsud’s grandmother, Hazra Bano, described the moment as the most emotional of her life. She recalled the constant concern she had over her grandson’s future due to his inability to hear or speak. “Today, his dedication and hard work have turned our worry into pride,” she said.

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Maqsud's grandmother Hazra Bano gets emotional while sharing the young shooter’s journey.

Maqsud's grandmother Hazra Bano gets emotional while sharing the young shooter’s journey.

Village residents and local leaders have congratulated Maqsud for his outstanding performance. Parents and academy director Sandeep Dehru also praised Maqsud’s achievement, wishing him success in future competitions.

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Maqsud has been training for the past seven months at Zora Shooting Sports Academy, under the guidance of coach Pralhad Kasania. The academy noted that participants from across the state had come to showcase their skills, and Maqsud’s performance qualified him for the pre-national level.

His victory is being seen as an inspiration, demonstrating that determination and perseverance can overcome challenges, said Pralhad Kasnia. Maqsud’s success has not only made his family proud but has also put his village on the map in India’s shooting sports community, he added.

The Kagdana community celebrated the win, with villagers sending congratulatory messages and lauding Maqsud’s dedication. Maqsud’s achievement reinforces the potential of athletes with disabilities and underscores the importance of access to proper training and support.

As Maqsud looks ahead to future competitions, his family and coaches hope his journey will inspire more young athletes, especially those facing physical challenges, to pursue their dreams and excel in sports.

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