Sirsa’s Mithi Surera village emerges strong contender for new IIT

In a major development that could transform the educational landscape of Haryana’s Sirsa district, the village of Mithi Surera has emerged as a leading contender for a proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). This move comes as the Haryana Government, in collaboration with the Central Government, advances plans to establish a new IIT in the state.

On June 6, Sirsa Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma issued a directive to the Tehsildar and Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Ellenabad to identify a land parcel of over 300 acres for the proposed IIT campus. This directive follows communication from the Directorate of Technical Education, Haryana, which is overseeing the land selection process across multiple districts.

According to the DC, similar letters have been sent to other districts, but Sirsa’s Mithi Surera village stands out due availability of a single block of over 300 acres of panchayati land making it a logistically sound option. A detailed site report is being prepared and will soon be forwarded to the state headquarters.

Ellenabad MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal welcomed the development, calling it a “golden opportunity” for a backward region like Sirsa. “It is a matter of pride that land in our constituency is under consideration for a top level institution like the IIT. Though several villages have good infrastructure and connectivity, if Mithi Surera is selected, it will bring immense pride and growth to the region,” he said. He also promised full support at his level to help bring the project to Ellenabad.

Mithi Surera’s sarpanch Satyanarayan also expressed enthusiasm for the project. Speaking to The Tribune, he shared that the village spans around 650 acres, with 400 acres lying on one side making it easy to allocate the required 300 acres without land fragmentation. He revealed that the panchayat had already offered this land to the government in the past and remains committed to the proposal.

The village is strategically located near the borders of Rajasthan and Punjab, meaning students from three states could potentially benefit from the institution. Infrastructure wise, Mithi Surera village is well connected. A tributary of the Bhakra Canal runs adjacent to the proposed site. There is a local railway station and the Sirsa-Ellenabad National Highway (NH-23) is just 2.5 km from the village.

The mood in the village is one of excitement and pride. Residents see this as a once in a lifetime chance to become part of India’s premier education network. With the land and local support in place, Mithi Surera village is making a strong case to become the home of Haryana’s next IIT, an institution that could bring lasting change to the region.

MP Kumari Selja said the arrival of the IIT will benefit the entire state. She mentioned that Prime Minister Pandit Nehru laid the foundation for IIT institutions, whose young talent is now recognised worldwide. She added that having an IIT in a place like Sirsa will bring prosperity and provide more opportunities for local talent to grow. She promised to do everything possible to ensure that this project was successfully completed in Sirsa.