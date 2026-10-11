Sirsa’s Satvir cracks HCS exam, secures 49th rank

Turning failure into motivation, Satvir Singhmar of Kishanpura village in Ellenabad subdivision has secured 49th rank in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) examination. He also secured the sixth rank in the BC-A category.

Currently working as a Fieldman in the Group D category of the Agriculture Department, Satvir prepared for the competitive examination alongside his job. His achievement is particularly inspiring as he had appeared for the UPSC examination in 2022 but could not clear it. Instead of giving up, he continued his preparation and eventually achieved success.

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Studied during bus rides to save time

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Balancing a full-time job with competitive exam preparation was not easy. However, Satvir made the most of every available minute. He watched online coaching videos on his mobile phone while travelling by bus to and from work. He also took leave from work to focus on his studies before the preliminary and main examinations, as well as the interview.

Comes from a humble family

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Satvir is the son of Ram Singh Singhmar, who runs a grocery shop in Kishanpura village. His mother is a homemaker. Among his three siblings, his elder brother, Vinod Kumar, works as a secretary in the Panchayat Department. Vinod has also been selected for a lecturer’s post but is yet to join. Their sister works as a teacher. Satvir and his elder brother said that managing work and studies together was challenging, but proper time management helped him stay focused on his goal. His achievement has brought joy to his family and villagers, who have congratulated him and wished him success in his future career.